Watch Before Peloton Earnings Tuesday 4PM | PTON Stock
Peloton (PTON) is back in the headlines, but this time, the news doesn&apos;t revolve around eroding demand, production shutdowns, or its overall fall from grace.

Rather, the company has become a potential acquisition target according to the Wall Street Journal, which reported last Friday that Amazon (AMZN) is among a group of possible suitors.

Stoking the M&amp;A fire, the Financial Times followed up with its own article, stating that Nike (NKE) may also be interested in acquiring Peloton.

So who&apos;s buying Peloton and what does Peloton have to offer?