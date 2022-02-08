Watch Before Peloton Earnings Tuesday 4PM | PTON Stock

Peloton (PTON) is back in the headlines, but this time, the news doesn't revolve around eroding demand, production shutdowns, or its overall fall from grace.

Rather, the company has become a potential acquisition target according to the Wall Street Journal, which reported last Friday that Amazon (AMZN) is among a group of possible suitors.

Stoking the M&A fire, the Financial Times followed up with its own article, stating that Nike (NKE) may also be interested in acquiring Peloton.

So who's buying Peloton and what does Peloton have to offer?