The one place that comforts and soothes the soul Eureka Springs Arkansas

When I want to relax let go of the outside world with all the bad actors being fools and dictating others lives I go to this town where time stands still and everyone is happy and people of all nationalities get along like they've never met a stranger.

There is no crime in this town and I've been going to Eureka Springs for the past 30 plus years.

No fast food, no big city congestion, no hate, no violence, the life we were all meant to live.

Happy...