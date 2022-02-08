9-1-1 Lone Star S03E06 The ATX-Files

9-1-1: Lone Star 3x06 "The ATX-Files" Season 3 Episode 6 Promo Trailer HD - In an attempt to bond with Wyatt, Owen and Judd take the teen alien hunting, but their search takes a different turn when they find two dead bodies.

Meanwhile, Tommy joins a grief group for widowers, as mysterious events around her house lead her to believe Charles is communicating from the beyond with her and the twins.

Then, a woman fears she is cursed and takes drastic measures to cure herself in the all-new “The ATX-Files” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, February 14th on FOX.