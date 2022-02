How to protect your mental well-being online -- from a Gen-Zer | Peachy Liv

Whether you have one follower or a million, we've all witnessed nastiness and hate speech on social media.

YouTube content creator and mental well-being motivator Peachy Liv advocates for a kinder, more respectful digital world -- and urges us all to reflect before we share our thoughts online.

Hear her tips for dealing with cyberbullying and personal insights on how we can all make the internet a safer place.