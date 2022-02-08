Sotomayor was right. Is the “left” propaganda saying the diseases are “blood-borne”?

Sotomayor got hammered for this one.

Do you think her leftist media is promoting is actually saying that the disease is blood-borne?

Maybe she knows that the variants are really blood-borne and a product of vaccine -induced disease.

It’s really the only thing that makes sense.

Why would she say something like that if it wasn’t true?

There are people like Bill Maher and all other mainstream media making fun of her stupidity at this time but in all reality, she is the only one that is telling the truth.

People have these variant diseases because they were induced by the vaccine.

This is the 1980s all over again with AIDS.

AZT, push by Fauci, was the culprit treatment, just like remdesivir is today.