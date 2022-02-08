The Cleaning Lady S01E06 Mother's Mission

The Cleaning Lady 1x06 "Mother's Mission" Season 1 Episode 6 Promo Trailer HD - Since their brush with ICE, Fiona and Thony’s relationship is strained, as a result of Thony’s lies.

Meanwhile, Arman uses Thony’s relationship with Garrett to feed information to the FBI.

Then, as Luca’s health declines, Thony must decide if she can work with Mother Donna, who may be a potential resource for a liver transplant for Luca, but at what cost to Thony in the all-new “Mother’s Mission” episode of THE CLEANING LADY airing Monday, February 14th on FOX.

Starring: Elodie Yung, Vincent Piazza, Ginger Gonzaga, Adan Canto, Erik Valdez