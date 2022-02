KFC, Pizza Hut apologise after Pakistan accounts post on Kashmir | Oneindia News

A day after a section of the internet in India demanded Hyundai apologise after one of its dealers in Pakistan tweeted on Kashmir solidarity day in support of separatists, other big global brands like KFC and Pizza Hut are also facing a backlash.

#BoycottKFC #BoycottHyundai #BoycottPizzaHut