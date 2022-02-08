ACLU Wants ICE to Stop Using Robotic Dogs to Patrol US/Mexico Border. The Illegals’ Civil Rights 🤡🌎

The ACLU has decided that ICE using robotic “patrol dogs” at the border as an extension of border patrol needs to stop.

They are claiming that they are trying to prevent a “slide into anti-immigration dystopia” for the US when illegals are not actual immigrants considering you have to come here legally to be one.

They are criminals.

Which goes to show that the American Civil Liberties Union cares more about illegals and made up imaginary rights for them, like being able to just walk across the border, rather than the rights of Americans.