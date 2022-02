Graphene Oxide Nanotech Assault Creations in the Death Jabs

Clear evidence scientifically explained as to how the vaccines are not a medical solution to the phony Covid-19 Plandemic, but a bio-weapon that causes blood clots and destroys the immune system in those who get the jab.

If you see this and still go ahead and get jabbed, in all likelihood, you won't live to see next year.