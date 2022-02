Tri-Valley Baptist Church

This Saturday Feb 12th at 11am is REGENERATION.

It's a good time of fun and food meant for those 50+.

But it's not exclusive.

If you're not 50 and still want a free lunch... you are welcome.

Our chef is making Beef & Noodles and we will be playing The Food Bank Game with a $20 Aldi gift card to the winner.