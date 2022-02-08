Suzuki GSX-S950 Design Preview

The 999 cm3 Euro 5 engine of the GSX-S950 is offered in two power levels, with 70 or 35 kW.

This Suzuki is the most powerless motorbike in the list, the only one that can be purchased by A2 license holders capable of giving the thrills and exhilarating sound that only a thousand can offer.

Anyone can choose the GSX-S950 that best suits their needs and feel part of an authentic myth, knowing they can count on perfect tuning for their level of experience.

The full power version has a maximum power of 70 kW (95 HP) at 7,800 rpm and a maximum torque of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm, while the weakened version has 35 kW (47.5 HP) at 6,100 rpm and 75 Nm at 3,250 rpm.

In both cases, the engine exploits the high displacement to its advantage to respond promptly from low revs and ensure extraordinary smooth running.

The street fighter's engine is a close relative of the one that allowed Suzuki to win the 20th World Endurance Championship in its history in 2021, thanks to a perfect balance between performance and reliability.

The chassis of the GSX-S950 also derives from that of the multi-victorious GSX-R1000.

The lightweight and sturdy double-beam frame is made of aluminum, the same high-quality material also used for the swingarm.

The latter acts through a lever on a shock absorber that can be adjusted in spring preload and in the hydraulic brake in extension.

Its calibration and that of the 43 mm KYB upside-down fork are optimized to work best with Dunlop Roadsport 2 radial tires fitted as original equipment and designed specifically for the GSX-S950.

The braking system features a pair of 310 mm floating front discs on which four-piston monobloc and radial-mount callipers produced by Tokico act.