The Dragon, Wormwood, The Rapture, The Great Deception, and our Hope of Glory

This is to those of you, who know that there is no "normal" to return to.

This world has fallen according to God's Word, and there is no saving it.

That is what Jesus will do.

Let this be a message of hopefulness and a cry to those whose hearts have been torn by this wicked world.

Our home is not here.

Our hope is not here.

It is in Jesus.