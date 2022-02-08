Freedom convoy protesters in Ottawa are carrying around jerrycans in protest to the arrests

Freedom convoy protesters in Ottawa are carrying around jerrycans in protest of the arrests of individuals with fuel on their person and seizures of fuel and propane last night.
Freedom convoy protesters in Ottawa are carrying around jerrycans in protest of the arrests of individuals with fuel on their person and seizures of fuel and propane last night.
Ottawa Police are now charging anyone bring food and fuel to Truckers.
A symphony of truck horns blared across downtown Ottawa, Canada's capital, as protesters took to the streets for a second..