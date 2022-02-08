Episode 13. Ottawa's Mayor Calls for "State of Emergency" Due To The Freedom Convoy.

Yet another display of tyranny and power overreach from our Canadian neighbor.
Authorities in Ottawa are doing everything they can to silence and shut down the peaceful trucker convoy "Freedom Convoy".
Freedom Convoy Leadership Update - Address to the Nation 7:00pm February 6, 2020. Ottawa Mayor declared a state of emergency. How..
Police in Ottawa are now going “on the offensive” in an attempt to end the freedom convoy trucker protest after Mayor Jim..