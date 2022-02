Police Steal Fuel from Trucker Convoy Supporters and Arrest Farmers in Ottawa | Feb 6th 2022

A Compilation of Ontario Police Stealing Fuel and Supplies from Trucker Convoy Supporters in Ottawa on February 6th 2022.

The police are crossing the city stealing gas cans, slip tanks, and arresting farmers.

Ontario Metro Towing took the call to tow trucks in Ottawa.

They can expect to get no more business from the people after this action.

Protests and police committing crimes continue across Canada.