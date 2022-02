Gautam Adani overtakes Mukesh Ambani as the richest man in Asia: Bloomberg | Oneindia News

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now Asia's richest person.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the 59-year-old mogul's net worth reached $88.5 billion on Monday, surpassing Mukesh Ambani's $87.9 billion.

