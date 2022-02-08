Protest against the approval of more seismic surveys off South Africa's coast

South Africa - Cape Town - 7 February 2022 - A protester stands on the steps of the Cape High Court, wearing a cardboard cutout with Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe's face on it.

Ministers Barbara Creecy and Gwede Mantashe are being taken to court on Monday over their approval of more seismic surveys off South Africa's coast.

West Coast Small Scale fishers brought a third urgent interdict in a bid to stop the seismic blasting which likely commenced in the region in January 2022 at the Western Cape High Court.

Various environmental groups and activists gathered at the Cape Town High Court to protest against the Australian company that plans to conduct seismic testing on the south to west coast of South Africa.

Photographer: Armand Hough.

African News Agency (ANA)