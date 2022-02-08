17 year old deaf fawn pug 'Rudy' abandoned 3 times

Rudy came to us on her third home.

Rescued from a puppy farm with internal injuries, she is completely deaf.

She spent a while in hospital and then onto her first home.

Because she is deaf she struggles to interact with other dogs.

She was surrendered back, then had a second fail at her forever home.

She came to us at aged 7.

We have loved and adored her ever since.

She crossed over to 'doggy heaven' in January 2022.

We never had one issue with her and any of our other dogs, ever.

She was an absolute delight.

Our feisty beautiful Rudy.