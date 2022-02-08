17 year old deaf fawn pug 'Rudy' abandoned 3 times
Rudy came to us on her third home.

Rescued from a puppy farm with internal injuries, she is completely deaf.

She spent a while in hospital and then onto her first home.

Because she is deaf she struggles to interact with other dogs.

She was surrendered back, then had a second fail at her forever home.

She came to us at aged 7.

We have loved and adored her ever since.

She crossed over to &apos;doggy heaven&apos; in January 2022.

We never had one issue with her and any of our other dogs, ever.

She was an absolute delight.

Our feisty beautiful Rudy.