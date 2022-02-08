Moon Of The Blood Beast Movie

Moon Of The Blood Beast Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: An infamous, mythical blood beast strikes terror in a small coastal town.

- Following a series of strange accidents, the sheriff of a small-town community brushes off reports that a legendary beast has returned to the area to wreak havoc on the residents, but when the attacks start to point in the direction of the legendary creature being true - he teams with the residents to stop it.

Directed by Dustin Ferguson Cast: Dawna Lee Heising, Vida Ghaffari, Julie Anne Prescott, Alan Maxson, Chelsea Newman