NI Secretary calls for Stormont parties to 'work together'

Brandon Lewis has urged politicians in Northern Ireland to renominate a first minister, following the resignation of the DUP's Paul Givan last week.

The Northern Ireland Secretary said: "We've got to get to a point where those parties can work together, find a way to work together, for the best interests of everybody in Northern Ireland." Report by Buseld.

