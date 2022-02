Line 6 Helix Stomp 2204 (Marshall JCM800) + Minotaur (Klon Centaur) lead preset.

I have the master cranked to create kind of a saggy feel, also there's the Minotaur as a front boost and little delay.

The IR is the free ML Soundlab BEST IR IN THE WORLD.

The guitar is the LTD PH-600 with DiMarzio Air Zone in the bridge.