Sir Lindsay Hoyle says Boris Johnson's comments on Jimmy Savile were 'inappropriate'

Sir Keir Starmer was targeted by protesters near Parliament following Johnson's claims he failed to prosecute Savile.
Chair of the standards committee Chris Bryant tells Channel 4 News Boris Johnson's "despicable" comments that Sir Keir Starmer..
Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he was “far from satisfied that the comments in question were appropriate”.
Boris Johnson's policy chief Munira Mirza quits, condemning his "inappropriate" attack on Keir Starmer over Jimmy Savile