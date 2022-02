Minister: "Wrong" to link PM comments to Starmer harassment

Culture minister Chris Philp says the "intimidation and harassment" of Sir Keir Starmer and David Lammy by an angry mob on Monday "is completely unacceptable" but insists it is not linked to the prime minister's recent comments about the Labour leader and Jimmy Savile.

Report by Guzzardib.

