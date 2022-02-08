The Book Of Boba Fett: Ep. 6 - Review

Darío breaks down the sixth episode of the new Disney+ Original Star Wars show "The Book Of Boba Fett."
Darío breaks down the sixth episode of the new Disney+ Original Star Wars show "The Book Of Boba Fett."
This is my review for episode 6 of The Book of Boba Fett. One of the best episodes by far and plenty of fan service and cool..
Book of Boba Fett Season 1 Episode 3 | SPOILER Review | Zany Geek Talk
Ron, Elliott, and Pete wrap up the first show of 2022 by discussing the first two weeks of THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT.