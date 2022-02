Lithuanian PM arrives at Number 10 - and almost walks past!

Boris Johnson appeared a little late to greet Lithuania's prime minister Ingrida Simonyte on the steps of Downing Street, as the visiting leader almost walked straight past Number 10.

Once inside the pair hailed 100 years of partnership between their two countries, with Ms Simonyte praising the UK government's response to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine tension.

Report by Chinnianl.

