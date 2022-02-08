Jai Bhim at Oscars: Fans root for Suriya’s film ahead of nominations | OneIndia News
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences to release the list of Oscar nominations today by 6:30 p.m IST.

Fans of Suriya root for Jai Bhim.

#JaiBhimforoscars #JaiBhimoscar2022 #JaiBhimbestfilm