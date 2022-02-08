Shraddha Kapoor remembers 'Aaji' Lata Mangeshkar with throwback pics

Indian melody queen Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 in the early hours of February 6.
Indian melody queen Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 in the early hours of February 6.
She was cremated with full state honors on Sunday at the Shivaji park ground in Mumbai.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor, who shared a close bond with late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, has on Tuesday paid a heartfelt tribute..