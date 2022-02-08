Shraddha Kapoor remembers 'Aaji' Lata Mangeshkar with throwback pics
Indian melody queen Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 in the early hours of February 6.

She was cremated with full state honors on Sunday at the Shivaji park ground in Mumbai.

