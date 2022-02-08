NY Gov Kathy Hochul Wants Concentration Camps For The Unvaxxed!!

Robert Scott Bell has guests - Attorney Tricia Lindsay and John Gilmore Pres.

Of Children's Health Defense NY, explain the new regulation that Gov Kathy Hochul is trying to quietly sneak through which would give her the power to arrest and throw into detention camps anyone she deems to be a health threat.

No trial is necessary and there are no time limits on how long a person can be held.

This threatens not just New Yorkers, but the entire country because if she gets away with this, other states will follow.

We have until Monday, February 14, to stop this before it becomes law.

We must publicize this far and wide!

