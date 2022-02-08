Kylie Jenner will reveal her baby's name when she is ready

Kylie Jenner won't reveal her baby's name to the world until she "is ready", although a source claims that the announcement will come in a "few days."
Kylie Jenner won't reveal her baby's name to the world until she "is ready", although a source claims that the announcement will come in a "few days."
Kylie Jenner has given birth to her second child with rapper Travis Scott, although no name has been released yet.
NEW YORK (AP) — Kylie Jenner announced the birth of her second child with rapper Travis Scott in a post Sunday on social media..