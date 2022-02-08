Angels, spiritual warfare and a vision of the final battle - Tuesdays with Tina Episode 12

When I was 19 years old, I experienced a vision so striking that it would shape my life to this day.

As we continue in the series, "The Kingdom, The Holy Spirit and Angels," I will share what I saw in that vision and what it means regarding what's happening in our world today.

There is warfare taking place in the heavenly realms as the enemy attempts to prematurely bring about the final battle.

So now, more than ever, we must pray for those who are under the deception of evil.

We must be an example of love and forgiveness, not walking in condemnation but in mercy and grace as we prepare for the harvest that is coming.