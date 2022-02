GPS #17 - Whoopsie!!

On this episode of the Garbage Pail Skids; We ruminate about how much we hate small talk and discuss topics such as; Ethan Fairbanks and his unique situation; The West Virginia reporter who got hit by a car on live TV; Whoopi Goldberg's holocaust hot take, and the ensuing reaction; Mr. Doubletalk; The rising homeless crisis; Why drawing Mohammad will get you the worst kind of attention; the upcoming Halo TV Show's showrunners bailed on the show right before the premier.

All this and more.