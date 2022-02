Cordova, Alaska 2021 - Hartney Bay

A little bridge in Cordova, sign read Hartney Bay.

What a great fishing spot !!

There's schools of salmon that come in from the bay and start running up the rivers.

I caught it when there was a huge pink salmon school.

I wish I arrived a few weeks later, the silvers would be coming in.

Definitely check out Hartney Bay early August-Cordova, Alaska.