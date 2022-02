Cordova, Alaska 2021 Storm Prince (Orca Lodge) - Dads 235 pound Halibut

My pops landed a huge halibut while in Cordova Alaska staying at the Orca Lodge and on the Storm Prince boat w/ Captain Steve.

I highly recommend traveling to Cordova July-September for some amazing fishing!

Halibut, Salmon Coho/King/Pink, Yelloweye, Black rockfish, lingcod, Quillback list goes on and on.