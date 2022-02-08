| Funny Cat Fight | FUNNY CAT | NAUGHTY CAT | CAT FIGHT | CATS HAVING FUN | CUTE CATS |

The cat (Felis catus) is a domestic species of a small carnivorous mammal.[1][2] It is the only domesticated species in the family Felidae and is often referred to as the domestic cat to distinguish it from the wild members of the family.[4] A cat can either be a house cat, a farm cat or a feral cat; the latter ranges freely and avoids human contact.[5] Domestic cats are valued by humans for companionship and their ability to kill rodents.

About 60 cat breeds are recognized by various cat registries.[6]