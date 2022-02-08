Joe Rogan's Huge Rumble Offer: BTS of the Game-Changer Move Revealed | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about the growing Joe Rogan controversy and Rumble’s $100 million dollar offer to leave Spotify.

Calls for Spotify to censor or dump Joe Rogan are growing louder.

Now he is accused of being a racist as an out-of-context video compilation of him using a racial slur went viral.

Dave shares Joe Rogan’s apology and his explanation of these old clips.

What began as an accusation of spreading misinformation has now turned into a campaign to destroy Rogan.

Dave shares the behind the scenes details of the Rumble board meeting that led to the game-changing $100 million offer for Rogan to leave Spotify for Rumble as well as how his own “why I left the left” political evolution is more relevant than ever.

Dave also shares the reactions of Bari Weiss, Eric Weinstein, Bret Weinstein, Jordan Peterson, Krystal Ball, Glenn Greenwald and others.