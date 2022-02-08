Saffron flag hoisted in college while protesting against Hijab row in Karnataka |Oneindia News
Amid the protest against the Hijab row in Karnataka, some students hoisted a saffron flag atop their college and got into a scuffle with students supporting hijab.

