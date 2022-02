The ocean's ingenious climate solutions | Susan Ruffo

The ocean is often thought of as a victim of climate change, in need of human protection.

But ocean expert Susan Ruffo says that mindset needs to shift.

From storing carbon to providing protection to coastal communities, Ruffo highlights the ocean's ready-made solutions to the climate crisis and asks: With more than eighty percent of the ocean still unexplored, what new solutions are waiting to be discovered?