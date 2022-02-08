Reports: Blazers Agree to Trade CJ McCollum to Pelicans

The Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly set to make a trade centered around CJ McCollum, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Leaving many to wonder what the future holds for Damian Lillard.
Portland is trading CJ McCollum to New Orleans along with Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell, sources told ESPN's Adrian..
After years of speculation, the nine-year veteran finds a new home.
