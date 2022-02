The Big Lie of "Trust The Science" | The Charlie Kirk Show LIVE 02.08.22

The Charlie Kirk Show is LIVE on Salem Radio Stations across the country with an observation that many Americans paying close attention are beginning to pick up on: The Regime and the Media are getting about ready to move on from the Virus.

This obviously begs the question, what comes next?

But more importantly—when will people be held accountable for the past two years of carnage & death?