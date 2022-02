Leesa Hamilton: The New Wineskin Church

Sometimes, as believers, the way we do things can change over time, even though the truth of the gospel remains unchanging.

On our Two for Tuesday broadcast this week, Leesa Hamilton joins host Chris Cree to talk about how we come together as a local body of Christ, and ways that might be changing.

Join us as she shares what the new wineskin church might look like, along with who is going to equip the everyday believer, including how to walk in their individual spiritual gifting.