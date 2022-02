Seth Rogen Answers The Web’s Most Searched Questions

"Pam & Tommy" star Seth Rogen takes the WIRED Autocomplete Interview once again and answers the internet's most searched questions about himself.

Who does Seth Rogen look like?

Does Seth have a podcast?

Does he sell pottery?

Does he celebrate Christmas?

Does he play Call of Duty?

Pam & Tommy premieres February 2 on Hulu (finale on March 9)