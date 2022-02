Lightyear | Official Trailer🥰

Lightyear | Official TraileršŸ„°

"Lightyearā€ is the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyearā€”the hero who inspired the toyā€”follows the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure.

ā€œBuzzā€™s world was always something I was excited about,ā€ said director Angus MacLane.

ā€œIn ā€˜Toy Story,ā€™ there seemed to be this incredible backstory to him being a Space Ranger thatā€™s only touched upon, and I always wanted to explore that world further.

So my ā€˜Lighytearā€™ pitch was, 'What was the movie that Andy saw that made him want a Buzz Lightyear toy?ā€™ I wanted to see that movie.

And now Iā€™m lucky enough to get to make it.ā€