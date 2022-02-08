Lightyear | Official Trailer🥰

"Lightyear” is the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear—the hero who inspired the toy—follows the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure.

“Buzz’s world was always something I was excited about,” said director Angus MacLane.

“In ‘Toy Story,’ there seemed to be this incredible backstory to him being a Space Ranger that’s only touched upon, and I always wanted to explore that world further.

So my ‘Lighytear’ pitch was, 'What was the movie that Andy saw that made him want a Buzz Lightyear toy?’ I wanted to see that movie.

And now I’m lucky enough to get to make it.”