Todd Smith - Come Alive Dry Bones! The Next Great Awakening is at Hand

The fate of the world does not lie within the hands of our government, educational, arts and entertainment, media, or business systems; it lies within the church.

Western Christianity has become so infiltrated by worldly systems that its congregants do not resemble Jesus.

The Church has lost her identity and has seemingly died a spiritual death.

In this hour the Spirit of the Lord is saying prophesy to the dry bones and they will become an exceedingly great army!

God is raising up fearless endtime soldiers that do not love their lives unto themselves, but are willing to die for the cause of Christ!