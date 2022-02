NHS England chief outlines plans to clear Covid backlog

Chief Executive of NHS England Amanda Pritchard says that community diagnostic facilities will ease the access to services for people in an effort to clear the Covid backlog.

The facilities will help “deliver nine million extra tests and checks by 2025”, according to the health boss.

Report by Guzzardib.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn