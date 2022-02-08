UK's Boris Johnson Says Oil and Gas Industries Part of Move to Net Zero

UK's Boris Johnson , Says Oil and Gas Industries , Part of Move to Net Zero.

Yahoo reports that oil and gas will continue to play a vital role in the UK's energy supply as the country moves towards net-zero carbon emissions.

On February 8, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson led a discussion on UK energy security at his weekly Cabinet meeting in No 10 Downing Street.

A spokesman reportedly said that while the UK is investing in renewables, like nuclear and wind, the oil and gas industry will play a vital role in the transition to net-zero.

They are investing in clean technologies like carbon capture and hydrogen that we need to get to net zero, Official spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, via Yahoo.

We know that having an element of independence of oil and gas is important.

Sourcing gas locally through the North Sea makes us less dependent on foreign imports, Official spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, via Yahoo.

According to the spokesman, the UK's investment in renewables is to provide enhanced security of supply.

Coinciding with the statement from Downing Street, oil giant BP announced profits over $12.8 billion.

However, Yahoo reports there has been no indication that the UK government would support calls for a windfall tax on fossil fuel firms. .

There is obviously volatility in gas prices, you are seeing that reflected in profits, Official spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, via Yahoo.

I am not going to comment on individual companies.

Those that perform well pay more in taxes, including corporation tax, Official spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, via Yahoo.

