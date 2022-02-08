Brothers Dwelling In Unity Extras Soldier Stories.

This is a discussion with former soldiers about their experiences in battle.

These soldier stories are used to relate to current situations and the Bible is used in a way to bring home the importance of faith in all that we do and this is true whether in the military, past or present, or private citizen:“ Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes” (Ephesians 6:11).

