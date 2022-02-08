This is in Windsor, Ontario at Huron Church and Girardot close to the Ambassador Bridge (per the uploader).
The truckers do not plan on leaving.
It is a blockade to end all the mandates.
The fire rises.
This is in Windsor, Ontario at Huron Church and Girardot close to the Ambassador Bridge (per the uploader).
The truckers do not plan on leaving.
It is a blockade to end all the mandates.
The fire rises.
The truckers have agreed to open one lane of their blockade at the Alberta border. They are willing to shut it back down if things..