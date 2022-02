Sam Fender backs gender-neutral BRIT Awards

Artist of the Year nominee Sam Fender has voiced his support for 2022's new-look BRIT Awards, in which gender specific categories have been scrapped.

"It's about time really … we should just be judged on our talent … as opposed to what's going on downstairs," he said.

Report by Buseld.

