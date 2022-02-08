Crazy Tom’s What Drives Me Crazy for 2-8-2022: Honk This!

It is clear the Canadian government is getting desperate.
No honking for 10 days?
Threats to Americans who donated to the freedom convoy?
It’s pretty obvious as to what I talk about.
And Turdeau (Trudeau) knows his leadership is crumbling.
I broadcast during a work break, and speak about an update on the Canada truck and vaccine situation, with hopes that the trucking..
All those who keep track of the Covid counts, it’s going to end. New changes are coming as of next week and I give an overview on..