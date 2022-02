Canada Sparks Global WAR Against Tyranny

LIVE AT 2PM ET: They locked us down for months—even years.

And now, We The People are locking THEM down.

What started as a single convoy of truckers in Canada has led to freedom convoys around the world—Italy, Australia, Spain, United States, Netherlands, and more.

This is no longer a peaceful protest for our rights.

This is a war against tyranny.